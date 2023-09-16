Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 57,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 39,668 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.