Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
ASTVF stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
