Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

ASTVF stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.