Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Down to $97.37

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.37, but opened at $94.72. Autoliv shares last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 201,104 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

