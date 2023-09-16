Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 420,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,640,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Azul Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

