Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $78.03

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.03, but opened at $80.31. Bank First shares last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 794 shares traded.

Bank First Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Bank First had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $49.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

