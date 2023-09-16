Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Baxter International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 769,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 192,910 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.08 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.