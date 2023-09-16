Beverley Lepine Sells 1,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

