Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $21.17

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $20.71. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 2,398 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $626.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

