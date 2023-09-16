Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $10.26

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $9.95. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 18.2 %
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,291,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
