BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.10. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 58,085 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a current ratio of 61.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.98%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

