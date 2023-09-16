Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
