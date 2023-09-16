Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

