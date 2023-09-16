Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

BGB opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 29,833 shares in the company, valued at $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 269,042 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 865,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 202,416 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,952,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 260.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.