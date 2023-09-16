Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 163,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 221,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,465 shares of company stock worth $11,053,789. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

