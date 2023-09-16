Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates stores under the Briscoes Homeware, Rebel Sport brand, and Living & Giving brands, as well as sells its products online.

