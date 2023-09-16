Briscoe Group Limited (BGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Briscoe Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Briscoe Group Company Profile
