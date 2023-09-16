Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

