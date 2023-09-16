Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,661 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

