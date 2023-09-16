Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 56 on October 20th

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 174.20 ($2.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.45. The company has a market cap of £248.83 million, a P/E ratio of -229.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 149.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 247.50 ($3.10).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.