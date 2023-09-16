Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

