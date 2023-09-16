Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $420.13 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

