Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

