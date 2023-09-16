Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

