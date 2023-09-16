Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.