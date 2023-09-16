Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.45

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 57345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $825.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 132.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centrus Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.