Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $447.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $452.42.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.64.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

