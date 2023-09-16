Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,230.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,144.71.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,912.50 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,956.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,904.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.