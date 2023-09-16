Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.44

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 205025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

