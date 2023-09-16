Comparing CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 12.32% 12.39% 11.16% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $166.60 million 1.35 $20.87 million $1.61 11.37 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -2.82

This table compares CompX International and Blue Line Protection Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Line Protection Group. Blue Line Protection Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CompX International and Blue Line Protection Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CompX International beats Blue Line Protection Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

