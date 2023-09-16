Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after buying an additional 857,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after buying an additional 560,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

WCN opened at $141.80 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.