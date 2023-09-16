Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Shares of STZ opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -142.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.73 and a 200 day moving average of $241.72. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

