Contrasting Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Postal Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.85%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust 6.18% 1.31% 0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.49 $3.85 million $0.13 109.20

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

