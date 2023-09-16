Contrasting Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) & Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($1.79) -1.54 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.29) -1.00

Profitability

Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -39.93% -37.37% Graphite Bio N/A -31.89% -28.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talaris Therapeutics and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Graphite Bio has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR001 for the patients with a severe form of scleroderma. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

