Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $98.40 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

