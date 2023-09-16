Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

