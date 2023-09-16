CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.22.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

