DAO Maker Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $142.97 million and $707,336.81 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,074,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

