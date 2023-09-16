David P. Boyle Buys 625 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) CEO David P. Boyle purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $679,893.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $50.18 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

