David P. Boyle Buys 625 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) CEO David P. Boyle purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $679,893.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $50.18 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
