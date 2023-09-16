DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 181,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

