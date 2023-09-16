DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $204.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

