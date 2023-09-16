DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

