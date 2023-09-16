DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ES opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ES

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.