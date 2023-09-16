DnB Asset Management AS Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.96%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 384,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,785 and have sold 7,945,541 shares valued at $221,718,145. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

