DnB Asset Management AS Has $10.68 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $3,399,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $864.76 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $882.64 and a 200-day moving average of $814.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,961 shares of company stock worth $65,346,077 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

