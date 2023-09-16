DnB Asset Management AS Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

