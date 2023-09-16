DNB Asset Management AS Has $234.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139,592 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $234,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.18.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

