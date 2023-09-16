DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.