DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 78.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

