DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.9 %

ILMN stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.14 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

