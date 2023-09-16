DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

