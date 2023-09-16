DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $352.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.72. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

