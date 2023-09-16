DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AME. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.8 %

AMETEK stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

